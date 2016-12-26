Montreal’s 'ugly' Christmas tree stripped of decorations and removed from sight
The 'ugly' Christmas tree in Montreal's Place des Arts, on Monday, Dec. 5, 2016.
Jeff Lagerquist, CTVNews.ca
Published Monday, December 26, 2016 9:24PM EST
Last Updated Monday, December 26, 2016 9:27PM EST
It was called an eyesore. Horrible, scrawny and misshapen. Something Charlie Brown would struggle to love. And now, after a chorus of public outcry, it’s gone forever.
The Christmas tree that put Montreal on the map for all the wrong reasons was stripped of its decorations and removed on Monday, along with the open-air Christmas market it presided over.
The 26-metre balsam fir was supposed be bigger and grander than the iconic Christmas tree in front of Rockefeller Center in New York City -- which usually stands around 22 metres tall, but topped 28 metres this year.
Rather than suffer that loss quietly, the Montreal tree’s less-than-robust appearance grabbed international headlines, widespread backlash on social media, and comparisons to Charlie Brown’s sapling in the 1965 Peanuts Christmas special.
The Montreal tree even spawned parody Twitter accounts in both French and English. While a bilingual social media presence may be a record of sorts for a single tree, nobody seemed terribly upset to see it removed.
Visiting #Montreal for the holiday and we have a perfect view of @UglyTreeMTL from our hotel window! Looks like @SapinLaid is coming down... pic.twitter.com/pvEvCyWlXY— Lisa Gibson (@LisaCGibson) December 26, 2016
The wanna-be Rockefeller #christmastree in #Montreal is even more sad in person. Lol. It's cute though. pic.twitter.com/HF4C6QLMQF— Phil Wahba (@philwahba) December 26, 2016
MOST WATCHED
More News from Canada
- From 'floaters' to family: Strangers bond at N.S. Christmas gathering
- Halifax raises a stink about 'flushable' wipes clogging sewers, costing millions
- Boxing Day blizzards, freezing rain and howling wind across Canada
- Montreal’s 'ugly' Christmas tree stripped of decorations and removed from sight
- Toronto family killed in Christmas Eve cottage fire identified by friends