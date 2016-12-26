

Jeff Lagerquist, CTVNews.ca





It was called an eyesore. Horrible, scrawny and misshapen. Something Charlie Brown would struggle to love. And now, after a chorus of public outcry, it’s gone forever.

The Christmas tree that put Montreal on the map for all the wrong reasons was stripped of its decorations and removed on Monday, along with the open-air Christmas market it presided over.

The 26-metre balsam fir was supposed be bigger and grander than the iconic Christmas tree in front of Rockefeller Center in New York City -- which usually stands around 22 metres tall, but topped 28 metres this year.

Rather than suffer that loss quietly, the Montreal tree’s less-than-robust appearance grabbed international headlines, widespread backlash on social media, and comparisons to Charlie Brown’s sapling in the 1965 Peanuts Christmas special.

The Montreal tree even spawned parody Twitter accounts in both French and English. While a bilingual social media presence may be a record of sorts for a single tree, nobody seemed terribly upset to see it removed.

Visiting #Montreal for the holiday and we have a perfect view of @UglyTreeMTL from our hotel window! Looks like @SapinLaid is coming down... pic.twitter.com/pvEvCyWlXY — Lisa Gibson (@LisaCGibson) December 26, 2016