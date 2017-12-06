

CTVNews.ca Staff





The future of Montreal’s police chief is in question, as the findings of an inquiry into his force’s internal affairs department are set to be released Wednesday.

Radio-Canada says it has obtained a copy of the report, which suggests that Chief Philippe Pichet be removed from his position.

CTV Montreal’s Maya Johnson reported Wednesday that the Quebec government could force Pichet out of the job or give him the opportunity to resign.

The inquiry has reportedly concluded that there are “systemic problems” with Pichet’s management of the police force.

The administrative investigation was ordered by Quebec’s public security ministry following allegations that the Montreal police force’s internal affairs department was fabricating evidence against whistleblowers.

Several scandals have rocked the Montreal police force in recent years, including allegations that police spied on journalists in order to find out who was leaking damaging information to the media.

A senior member of Pichet’s staff was suspended in October, following raids on the Montreal police headquarters by provincial police officers.

Opposition MNA Nathalie Roy, of the Coalition Avenir Quebec, told CTV Montreal that her party has been calling for Pichet’s removal.

“Something is wrong inside the SPVM and that’s why we have been asking for months now that Mr. Pichet resign,” she said.

With a report from CTV Montreal’s Maya Johnson