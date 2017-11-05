Montreal race headlines election day in Quebec
Valerie Plante and Denis Coderre are battling it out to win the mayor's seat.
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, November 5, 2017 7:13AM EST
MONTREAL - It's municipal election day in Quebec, and Montreal's mayoral race could be a real cliff hanger.
Canada's second largest city has been experiencing an economic boom, but whether that will translate into votes for the incumbent -- 54-year old Mayor Denis Coderre -- is far from certain.
Opinion polls suggest Coderre and his main challenger -- 43-year-old Valerie Plante -- were running neck and neck ahead of today's vote.
Coderre, a former federal Liberal cabinet minister, has boasted of bringing billions of dollars of new investment as well as thousand of jobs and a record number of tourists to Montreal.
However, that's been somewhat offset by the image many people have of him as an arrogant, strongman-type who makes hasty decisions.
Plante meanwhile, who became leader of left leaning Projet Montreal party last December, has forced her opponents to admit she's run a great campaign that moved her from being a long shot to a serious contender for the mayor's chair.
