

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - It's municipal election day in Quebec, and Montreal's mayoral race could be a real cliff hanger.

Canada's second largest city has been experiencing an economic boom, but whether that will translate into votes for the incumbent -- 54-year old Mayor Denis Coderre -- is far from certain.

Opinion polls suggest Coderre and his main challenger -- 43-year-old Valerie Plante -- were running neck and neck ahead of today's vote.

Coderre, a former federal Liberal cabinet minister, has boasted of bringing billions of dollars of new investment as well as thousand of jobs and a record number of tourists to Montreal.

However, that's been somewhat offset by the image many people have of him as an arrogant, strongman-type who makes hasty decisions.

Plante meanwhile, who became leader of left leaning Projet Montreal party last December, has forced her opponents to admit she's run a great campaign that moved her from being a long shot to a serious contender for the mayor's chair.