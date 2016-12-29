

Jeff Lagerquist, CTVNews.ca





One of Quebec’s most respected fighters is looking to give troubled teens a fighting chance with an innovative program that combines hitting the books and hitting the heavy bag.

Montreal’s Ali Nestor Charles keeps his pupils on track by putting them in the ring for half of the school day -- and the classroom above his boxing gym for the other half.

“Concentration (and) control brings much respect,” he told CTV News in French.

Roughly 40,000 Canadian students drop out every year, according to a 2008 analysis by Charity Intelligence Canada.

While Charles' program won’t be the right fit for many, it’s punching above its weight for his handful of students.

Steven Alday was in Grade 9 when drugs and alcohol forced him to drop out of school. He tried four others, but nothing worked. Now that he’s found an alternative learning environment that lets him blow off some steam, his chances of success have dramatically improved.

“I’m more motivated to continue to study,” he said.

Charles can understand the struggle his students face. He didn’t always have the discipline of a world champion, having overcome a childhood marked by fights and street gangs. Martial arts, he said, allowed him to channel his frustrations and build the discipline he needed to realize his dreams in and out of the ring.

“I had to see someone who did wrong and went to the top,” said Alday of his coach. “For me it is good motivation.”

In addition to Charles’ impressive career as a professional fighter, he famously trained Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, then a Liberal MP, for his much-hyped 2012 charity boxing match against Senator Patrick Brazeau. Trudeau bested his opponent.

Alday’s mother Rosetta Regno is optimistic that Charles’ training and the weight of his life lessons will teach her son that people are not defined by their past.

“He has more self confidence in himself. He is happy,” she said. “Finally, I see his life going on. He has ambitions.”

With a report from CTV’s Vanessa Lee in Montreal