

CTVNews.ca Staff





Montreal police are looking for a suspect whom they allege used mobile dating apps like Tinder to scam women out of money.

Police say the man used the phone apps Tinder and Badoo to connect with about a dozen women. He would claim he was a foreign student who needed to buy furniture but didn’t have a Canadian bank account to deposit government cheques, they say.

The suspect would then ask the victims to deposit his government cheque into their accounts, according to police.

Police allege he used sleight of hand as he handed the victims an empty envelope to deposit into the ATM. The victims would then withdraw money for him that they thought was being deposited into their accounts, police said. In some cases, he also stole the victims’ phones and wallets, according to police.

Police say the man used several aliases, including Hugo Guerin, Samuel Guerin, Sam Guerin and Valentin but that he always used the same number: 438-345-5180.

Police describie the suspect as Caucasian, around 23 or 24 years old and about 6’1” tall. He is described as having brown hair, brown eyes and a tattoo of a crown on his right wrist. Montreal police say he often arrived for dates with stubble on his face and wore pale jeans and white shoes.

Police released a phone number they say the suspect used to contact the victims, and photos of the suspect from a photo on a dating app and security camera footage. Police ask anyone with information to call Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133.