Montreal police searching for thieves who made off with four works of art
Police shared these images of suspects in art thefts that took place in Montreal in 2017
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, December 2, 2017 12:55PM EST
Montreal police are searching for suspects after more than $50,000 worth of art was stolen in four separate incidents between May and October.
The stolen artwork includes a winter scene painted by Marc-Aurele Fortin, a bust of French explorer Rene-Robert Cavelier, a painting by Alfred Pellan, and a sculpture by Jacques Huet.
Three of the items were stolen from downtown art galleries that are within blocks of each other, while the bust disappeared from city hall in the western borough of Lachine.
A spokesman for the Montreal police says the same man may have been involved in all four robberies.
Benoit Boisselle said surveillance camera footage showed a man between the ages of 50 and 65 with a short beard and glasses was present at at least three of the robberies, and may have been at the fourth as well.
He said police are also hoping to identify a second man between the ages of 25 and 30 who allegedly participated in one of the thefts.
