An 18-month-old girl was rescued by Montreal police officers, who found her alone in a burning apartment early Thursday morning, when they were alerted to the fire as they responded to another call.

The fire broke out in an apartment building located on Dézéry Street near de Rouen in the Hochelaga-Maisonneuve neighbourhood just before 1 a.m. local time, authorities said. Eight police officers were responding to a different call in the area when they were approached by concerned residents who alerted them to the fire in the apartment building.

The police officers ran to their vehicles to grab their fire extinguishers before running into the burning building, Sgt. Hugues Thibault, one of the officers involved told CTV Montreal on Thursday.

As they entered the building, the officers were greeted with dense smoke.

“It was hard to see what was going on,” Thibault said. “We were down on our knees trying to see if there was anyone.”

The officers were forced to belly-crawl across the building’s hallways in order to reach the apartment unit where the fire originated, according to police spokesperson Manuel Couture. At that point, the fire was so intense that the officers had to use 15 extinguishers to slow the flames, Thibault said.

When the police reached the unit, Thibault said they immediately started looking for a child because someone had told them there was one inside.

“An officer managed to find the child in a room,” he said. “He took the child with him and immediately left and gave her to the ambulance technicians who treated her immediately.”

The toddler was transported to hospital for smoke inhalation from the fire and is expected to survive.

“It was by chance we were there, otherwise the child would likely have died in this fire,” Thibault said.

The officers also helped approximately 30 other residents escape the building.

“There was a lot of smoke, so they had to break some doors to enter all the other apartments and take the citizens out,” Couture said.

All of the police officers had to be treated for smoke inhalation, four of which were transported to the hospital. One of the officers suffered minor burns during the rescue. There were no other reports of serious injuries.

Police Chief Philippe Pichet commended his officers for their hard work in a tweet Thursday morning.

“Congratulations to my SPVM officers! What a great job, I’m very proud of you!” he wrote.

A 49-year-old woman, who is believed to have been the toddler’s babysitter, has been arrested. She was inside a neighbouring unit when the fire broke out. The woman could be charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm, Couture said. She may appear in court later on Thursday afternoon, CTV Montreal’s Stephane Giroux reported.

Authorities said they believe the cause of the fire may be cooking-related. Giroux said the apartment caught fire after something was left on the stove.

It’s unclear where the toddler’s parents were at the time of the fire. The parents were meeting with child protection officials to determine what happened, Giroux said.

With files from CTV Montreal