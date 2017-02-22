

CTVNews.ca Staff





Montreal chief of police Philippe Pichet is asking Quebec’s provincial officers to investigate after allegations that some members of his force fabricated evidence in order to silence whistleblowers within the force.

Pichet told CTV Montreal on Wednesday that he is “very concerned about the fact that people said that we are fabricating some evidence” following a report Tuesday on the French-language station TVA.

In the report, two Montreal police department inspectors claim they were removed from the force because they were preparing to go public with allegations of corruption within the force.

Pichet said he’s asked an outside force to examine the allegations, which are related to Montreal police’s Internal Affairs Unit.

“It’s very important to me to eliminate any grey zone, that’s why I’ve asked the Surete du Quebec to do the investigation,” Pichet said.

In a series of French-language tweets, Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre said the allegations raised by the TVA reporters are “serious and deserve concrete action.”

He said he was pleased that Pichet had called for an outside investigation into the matter.