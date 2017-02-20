

CTVNews.ca Staff





Montreal city council is set to vote on a motion that could turn the city into a safe haven for people without status or documentation, in a decision that comes amid the growing number of asylum-seekers fleeing across the border from the U.S. into Canada.

The motion is being put forward by Mayor Denis Coderre, who formerly served as Canada's immigration minister.

If it passes, Montreal will join Vancouver, Toronto, London, Ont., and Hamilton, Ont. in adopting a formal policy to ensure undocumented immigrants have access to municipal services such as city-funded shelters, housing and food banks.

South of the border, U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order barring travel by citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries, as well as his temporary halt of the country's refugee program, has stoked fears that further immigration restrictions are on the horizon.

The U.S. travel ban is not presently in effect, however, after it was suspended by a Seattle judge. The suspension was later upheld by an appeal court. The Trump administration is in the midst of revising the policy. A draft copy is reported to target the same seven countries named in the original order.

Advocacy group Solidarity Across Borders has already labelled Montreal's proposal insufficient. The organization wants to see border agents barred from the city.

"The City of Montreal needs to get beyond easy symbolism, and undertake tangible measures to ensure non-cooperation with the Canada Border Services Agency to end deportations and ensure access without fear by undocumented migrants to all essential services, including health care, education, and housing," said Stacey Gomez, an organizer with the group.