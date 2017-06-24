

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Montreal teenager captured a bus driver texting while driving a bus full of passengers during the morning rush hour on Friday.

Debra Masterson was outraged after her 16-year-old son Ethan showed her the video. She told CTV Montreal that she has since contacted the Société de transport de Montréal (STM) about the incident twice but hasn’t received a response.

“They haven’t said one word to me,” she said.

When CTV Montreal reached out, the STM would not comment on the specific case or confirm whether officials were investigating.

In a statement they said: “Disciplinary measures can be taken depending on the file of the employee and on the circumstances of the incident. Measures range from a written warning to suspension.”

Last year, in a similar incident, a bus driver with RTL was reprimanded after being caught texting and driving.

Montreal police say they don’t issue tickets based upon videos and must see an incident first-hand.

But some commuters think more should be done in regards to the STM driver.

“He should at least be reprimanded,” said one local commuter. “If he has a habit of doing it he should be fired.”

Another said that the driver should have their pay docked and given a warning.

Texting while driving is illegal in Quebec. Only people in emergency vehicles are allowed to hold a phone while driving. Penalties for being caught could be a $100 fine and four demerit points.

Debra hopes that this video will encourage others to put pressure on the STM to take action.

“If other people have footage like this they should come forward because without public pressure the STM is not going to be accountable for anything,” she said.

With files from CTV Montreal