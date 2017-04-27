

CTVNews.ca Staff





The mother of an Ecuadorian student who was last seen in a Vancouver taxicab 11 days ago is appealing to the public for any information that might lead her to him.

Louis Gonick's mother, Lupe Carrera, offered a statement through an interpreter Thursday. She urged the public to help find the 21-year-old University of British Columbia student.

She also appealed to Gonick directly, asking him to “please come back.”

“You are the most loyal of friends and the best son a mother could imagine,” Carrera said. “From the bottom of our hearts, we love you and we are waiting for you with our arms wide open.”

At a press conference, RCMP Staff Sgt. Annie Linteau released images of Gonick inside the taxicab that police say he took to Stanley Park on April 16.

Linteau told reporters that the taxi dropped Gonick off at 7:32 p.m., not far from the Lions Gate Bridge. “He specially asked to be dropped off near that particular area,” she said.

“There’s been an extensive search of the area in and around Stanley Park, as well as the water area around the Lion’s Gate bridge,” she added.

Linteau said police are seeking “any information that would give the family some much needed answers and hopefully some measure of resolution to this.”

Linteau said police have interviewed friends, family members and witnesses, and combed through bank accounts, social media accounts and phone activity “to no avail.”

“To date, there is no evidence that Mr. Gonick has met with foul play,” she added.

The 21-year-old student is a duel U.S.-Ecuadorian citizen. He has been studying at UBC on scholarship.

A crowdfunding campaign to support Gonick's mom and family members while they are in Vancouver has raised more than $6,600 in four days.

Gonick is described as a 21-year-old male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 171 centimetres tall and weighs 64 kilograms, according to police.