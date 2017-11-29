

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - Several members of a Mohawk community south of Montreal are in Quebec Superior Court to challenge a membership rule that prevents non-Indigenous people from living on the territory.

The rule states that anyone who marries a non-Indigenous person must move out of the Kahnawake Mohawk Territory.

A spokesman for the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake says the law is necessary to protect Mohawk traditions and that it has the support of most community members.

Joe Delaronde says that while people have been sent notices asking them to leave over the years, nobody has been forcibly removed.

But the plaintiffs say the rules violate their rights and have created an atmosphere that makes it difficult to live in the community.

The proceedings are expected to last until Dec. 13.