Modern makeover: What a new legion hall looks like in 2017
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Wednesday, June 21, 2017 11:47AM EDT
This ain’t your grandfather’s legion. The new digs for Kensington Legion 264 in Calgary opened its doors on Tuesday, and visitors were pleased to find a bright, airy and modern space.
In a land swap with Truman Developments, the legion’s old property is being redeveloped as condominiums. In return, the developer paid for and built a new hall and donated it to the legion.
The new space features the 1918 Tap and Table restaurant on the main floor as well as a members’ lounge and other spaces. Luckily, dining at the restaurant doesn’t require a legion membership, as legion treasurer Mark Barham said the new digs are already attracting them.
“We’ve had 304 new members join, and two-thirds of those people are within two miles of this building,” he said.
The land swap is believed to be the first of its kind for a Canadian legion. Barham said it’s a model others may follow as legions remodel and modernize for the 21st century.
With a report by CTV Calgary’s Kevin Green
MOST WATCHED
More News from Canada
- Parents blame bullying for third student death in Cape Breton school board
- Bridge-climber who caused traffic jam was high on drugs, police say
- Unknown powder at Canada Post facility sends two to hospital in B.C.
- MP calls reported rate of hate crime in Thunder Bay 'appalling'
- Canadian horses mistreated en route to slaughter in Japan, activist says