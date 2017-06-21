

CTVNews.ca Staff





This ain’t your grandfather’s legion. The new digs for Kensington Legion 264 in Calgary opened its doors on Tuesday, and visitors were pleased to find a bright, airy and modern space.

In a land swap with Truman Developments, the legion’s old property is being redeveloped as condominiums. In return, the developer paid for and built a new hall and donated it to the legion.

The new space features the 1918 Tap and Table restaurant on the main floor as well as a members’ lounge and other spaces. Luckily, dining at the restaurant doesn’t require a legion membership, as legion treasurer Mark Barham said the new digs are already attracting them.

“We’ve had 304 new members join, and two-thirds of those people are within two miles of this building,” he said.

The land swap is believed to be the first of its kind for a Canadian legion. Barham said it’s a model others may follow as legions remodel and modernize for the 21st century.

With a report by CTV Calgary’s Kevin Green