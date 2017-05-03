

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police are investigating after Angelo Musitano was gunned down in the driveway of his southern Ontario home.

The shooting happened at approximately 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, on Chesapeake Drive in the Waterdown area of Hamilton, Ont.

Officers say Musitano, 39, was shot multiple times while sitting in his pickup truck.

While police believe the shooting was targeted, and are now searching for Musitano’s killer, they say there is no danger to the public.

Staff Sgt. Peter Thom described the suspected shooter as stocky and wearing a dark toque, black jacket, grey pants and dark shoes. He fled in a dark four-door sedan, police said.

Musitano was the younger brother of Pat Musitano. Both were charged in connection with the 1997 contract killing of a Hamilton, Ont. mob boss Johnny “Pops” Papalia.

The brothers pleaded guilty in 2000, to conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Papalia’s associate, Carmen Barillaro. The charges related to Papalia were withdrawn.

The brothers were released after serving two-thirds of the 10-year plea deal sentence. The brothers have since maintained a low-profile, but did make headlines last year, when Pat Musitano’s vehicle was torched in his driveway.

With a report from CTV Toronto’s Austin Delaney and The Canadian Press