

Jeff Lagerquist, CTVNews.ca





A missing 83-year-old Toronto man was found in critical condition, trapped between a fence and a wall without water or food, five days after his family reported his disappearance.

Domingos Martins went missing on July 28. He failed to return from a walk near Toronto’s Pelmo Park Public School. Martins suffers from Alzheimer’s, and it is believed he became disoriented at some point after he left his home.

Family and friends grew increasingly desperate as hours turned into days. His children and grandchildren mobilized hundreds of people in a volunteer search effort, and offered a $5,000 reward for any information that led to his whereabouts.

Toronto police recruited members of their mounted unit, marine unit, K-9 unit, and emergency task force to aid in the search, which lasted well into Tuesday night.

They caught a crucial break through surveillance video that captured the senior near Highway 401 and Black Creek Drive early Wednesday morning. He was located at about 10:20 a.m.

According to paramedics, Martins was conscious and breathing when they found him trapped in a two-foot-wide space inside a fenced off area behind some warehouses. It is not clear how long he was stuck there.

He was transported to hospital in serious condition. Authorities later said he was in critical condition.

“It’s amazing that he could survive that,” Toronto Police Supt. Ron Taverner told CTV Toronto. “Luckily he was in the shade . . . and probably the rain helped if he was able to drink some of that water.”

Martins’ daughter-in-law Samantha Martins said she was overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from the community and the efforts of law enforcements throughout the frantic search effort.

She said they had searched the area where Martins was found until 5 a.m. the previous night, but could not access the spot behind the buildings because the fence was locked.

“They found him on one of the cameras, and they saw him go into (that area) and not come out. That's how they ended up searching the area,” she said.

Brother-in-law Jack Da Silva said he is glad the lengthy search came to a happy ending.

“The family . . . we’re very tight. We were going 22 hours every day trying to find him, and we never gave up. We knew we were going to find him.”

Martins is surrounded by his family while he recuperates at Humber River Hospital.

“I am just so relieved,” Da Silva said “It’s like I was born again.”

With files from CTV Toronto and CP 24