

CTVNews.ca Staff





After a three-hour search, Toronto police have found a little Toronto girl who went missing when the car she was in was stolen outside her home early Friday morning.

Toronto police found the girl inside a car abandoned in a parking lot, after receiving a tip from the public. The car was unlocked with the engine still running.

Four-year-old Christina Nguyen was found safe inside. After being checked over by paramedics, she was returned to her parents' custody.

“This is the best possible outcome,” Toronto Police Det. Ranbir Dhillon told reporters.

The car was found in a parking area of a townhouse complex just a few kilometres from the girl’s home in the Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue area.

In video recorded from the CTV News Toronto helicopter flying over the scene, the girl was later seen emerging from the nearby ambulance in her father’s arms, then high-fiving police officers while a woman believed to her mother hugged other officers.

The suspect in the theft remains at large. Police are now gathering evidence from the car.

Toronto police spent more than three hours searching for the car with the child inside.

They said early Friday morning, the child was placed in a car with its engine running in the driveway of a home in the Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue area.

After her parents were momentarily inside to retrieve another child, they came back outside to find the car gone.

Police issued their first alert on Twitter at approximately 6:30 a.m. ET on Friday. They announced an Amber Alert about an hour later, saying the car had been spotted driving erratically in an area several kilometres away, with the girl still inside.

Toronto Police Det. Ranbir Dhillon told reporters police were treating the case as an abduction, although they did not know whether it was the suspect’s intention to take the girl.

They said they had no information whether the suspect had any connection to the Nguyen family.

Dhillon had a message for parents: never leave children unattended in vehicles, whether the engine is running or not.

“Do not leave your child in a car alone. Ever,” he said.