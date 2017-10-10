Missing Olympic boxing medallist Shawn O'Sullivan found
Police in York Region, north of Toronto, say former Canadian Olympic boxer Shawn O'Sullivan was found early Tuesday, several hours after he was reported missing. (York Regional Police handout)
NEWMARKET, Ont. -- Police in York Region, north of Toronto, say former Canadian Olympic boxer Shawn O'Sullivan was found early Tuesday, several hours after he was reported missing.
Investigators said the 55-year-old O'Sullivan had walked away from a residence in Newmarket at about noon on Monday and was reported missing at about 5:30 p.m.
Police had described O'Sullivan as "vulnerable" and that he was not familiar with the area and may appear frightened and confused.
O'Sullivan, who was born in Toronto and raised in Belleville, Ont., won a silver medal for Canada as a light-middleweight boxer at the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.
