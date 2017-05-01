

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





Local police have confirmed that the vehicle of the Canadian woman missing in Belize has been found.

Francesca Matus’ white Isuzu Rodeo SUV was discovered in a cane field near the village of Paraiso, located in the northern part of Corozal, Belize on Sunday afternoon, Const. WPC Chan of the Corozal Police Department confirmed to CTVNews.ca in a telephone interview on Monday.

Matus, 52, and her American companion, Drew De Voursney, 36, were reported missing in Belize last week. The couple were last seen leaving a local bar at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday night. Matus’ friend, Joe Milhoen, went to pick her up at her home in Corozal on Wednesday morning to drive her to the airport, but she and De Voursney were nowhere to be found.

Matus’ vehicle was not in the driveway and her suitcase and passport were still inside the home, according to Milhoen.

Const. Chan said police didn’t find anybody inside the vehicle and that she wasn’t aware of any other evidence discovered at the scene. She said the SUV is now in the possession of the Corozal Police Department for further investigation.

Nancy Rifenbark, a friend of Matus and De Voursney who was with them at the bar on the last night they were seen, told CTVNews.ca on Monday that another search party was being organized by local volunteers to search the area where the vehicle was found.

Global Affairs Canada confirmed that they’re aware of reports of a Canadian citizen missing in Belize, and that consular officials were in contact with local authorities.

The U.S. State Department also said they’re aware of reports of an American citizen missing in Belize.

“The welfare of U.S. citizens is one of the Department’s highest priorities. We stand ready to provide all possible consular assistance. Due to privacy considerations, we have no further comment at this time,” they said in an emailed statement to CTVNews.ca on Monday.