A 30-year-old Calgary woman who has been missing for a week has been found dead, police confirmed.

Samarjit “Seema” Kaur Minhas was last seen on Nov. 9 in the northeast community of Coral Springs. Her family contacted police the next day after Minhas failed to pick up her daughter at Mountain View Academy where she attends Grade 3.

Calgary Police Service confirmed the death in a press release on Wednesday, but said her death was not considered suspicious. They released no further details.

With files from CTV Calgary