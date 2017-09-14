Missing boy, 6, found in Ont.; father in custody
Jackie Dunham and Ben Cousins, CTVNews.ca
Published Thursday, September 14, 2017 8:32PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 15, 2017 5:14PM EDT
A six-year-old boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe.
The Ontario Provincial Police say Louka Fredette, who went missing at approximately 5:35 p.m. on Thursday, was found safe and in good health late Friday afternoon.
The boy was believed to be with his father, 41-year-old Ugo Fredette.
Quebec provincial police say Fredette is in OPP custody.
This is a breaking news update. More to come...
