

CTVNews.ca Staff





Quebec’s justice minister is filing a complaint against a Montreal judge, saying he made “unacceptable” comments about a 17-year-old victim in a sexual assault case.

Justice Minister Stephanie Vallee has asked Quebec’s judicial magistrate council to investigate the comments made by Justice Jean-Paul Braun during a trial last May.

Braun had suggested that the teenage victim, who was kissed and groped by a taxi driver in 2015, was probably “flattered” by the incident. The judge also made comments about the girl’s appearance.

As reported by Le Journal de Montreal newspaper, the trial heard that the girl got into a taxi one day in the summer of 2015 and the driver started flirting with her and asking for her phone number.

The court heard that the driver then forced himself on the girl, kissed her, and grabbed her body parts before she managed to escape from the vehicle.

The taxi driver, 49-year-old Carlo Figaro, was found guilty. But during the trial, the judge said that trying to kiss someone could be an acceptable gesture. He also said the victim was probably “a little flattered” by the driver’s advances.

Braun also said the victim was “a little heavy, but she has a pretty face.”

Helene David, the Quebec minister responsible for the status of women, said that judges who make such comments need an attitude and mentality change.

“Do they need more training, do they need more sensibility?…I don’t know,” she said Wednesday. “They have to solve that kind of problem.”

Quebec court Chief Judge Lucie Rondeau said in a statement to The Canadian Press that the court would not comment on Braun's case.

"Indeed, following the complaint announced by the justice minister, it is up to the Conseil de la magistrature du Quebec (judicial council) to decide whether an ethical fault has been committed," Rondeau wrote.

Figaro, the taxi driver in the case, is scheduled to return to court in November for a sentencing hearing. He is appealing his conviction.

This is not the first time a Canadian judge has come under fire for comments made during sexual assault cases. Earlier this year, a judge in Alberta who asked a sexual assault complainant why she couldn't keep her “knees together” resigned from the Federal Court of Canada.

The Senate is now considering a bill introduced by former Conservative interim leader Rona Ambrose, which would require sex assault law training for federally appointed judges.

With a report from CTV Montreal’s Rob Lurie and files from The Canadian Press