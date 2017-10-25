

CTVNews.ca Staff





Quebec’s justice minister is filing a complaint against a Montreal judge, saying he made “unacceptable” comments about a 17-year-old victim in a sexual assault case.

Justice Minister Stephanie Vallee has asked Quebec’s judicial magistrate council to investigate the comments made by Justice Jean-Paul Braun during a trial last May.

Braun had suggested that the teenage victim, who was kissed and groped by a taxi driver in 2015, was probably “flattered” by the incident. The judge also made comments about the girl’s appearance.

As reported by Le Journal de Montreal newspaper, the trial heard that the girl got into a taxi one day in the summer of 2015 and the driver started flirting with her and asking for her phone number.

The court heard that the driver then forced himself on the girl, kissed her, and grabbed her body parts before she managed to escape from the vehicle.

The taxi driver was found guilty. But during the trial, the judge said that trying to kiss someone could be an acceptable gesture. He also said the victim was probably “a little flattered” by the driver’s advances.

Braun also said the victim was “a little heavy, but she has a pretty face.”

Helene David, the Quebec minister responsible for the status of women, said that judges who make such comments need an attitude and mentality change.

“Do they need more training, do they need more sensibility?…I don’t know,” she said Wednesday. “They have to solve that kind of problem.”

The taxi driver in the case is appealing his conviction.

With a report from CTV Montreal’s Rob Lurie