The Million Dollar Bus, a rolling campaign to boost community spirit across Canada, has wound its way from Kelowna, B.C., to the East Coast to find and fund unsung projects.

“The idea is that we sell off the entire outside real estate of the bus in one inch squares, $10 a pop and then to raise $1 million and then find grassroots initiatives,” said founder Ryan Lancaster.

He sold his house in British Columbia and quit his job to hit the road four months ago, in a converted school bus.

“It’s not beautiful, but it’s home,” he told CTV Atlantic.

He bartered his way up to the bus, starting with a $2 button. He converted that into a tea set, then a digital camera and then an electric scooter. He traded that for a personal water craft, from which he landed the bus.

“I said I was going to try to trade all the way up to a bus, so I made five trades in six weeks.”

He also invested his life savings in the project.

“Although it’s a big sacrifice to make, I’m happier now than I’ve ever been before.”

Donors can adorn the bus with their name, picture, logo or message. All proceeds raised will go to “hidden, inspiring passion projects,” says Lancaster.

The bus has made its way across the Prairies and through Ontario and Quebec, meeting with the leaders of community projects looking for funding.

While in Moncton, N.B., on Sunday, Lancaster and his group met with representatives of Cameras for Healing, which gives underprivileged or at-risk youth the opportunity to express themselves through photography.

“The camera, so to speak becomes their voice and through that voice or through that conversation they start to express emotionally, their fears, what gives them concern, why can't they sleep at night,” says Maurice Henri from the program.

Cameras for Healing started in 2006 and runs on a budget of about $40,000 a year.

The Million Dollar Bus is now heading to Prince Edward Island and then Nova Scotia. It will take a break for the winter in Newfoundland, says Lancaster before heading out on the road again to deliver funding to chosen projects.

“We want to empower people to build amazing things, invent original things, create inspiring things and change people’s lives,” reads the Million Dollar Bus website.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Jonathan MacInnis