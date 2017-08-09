

The Canadian Press





ABBOTSFORD, B.C. - Plumes of black smoke from a structure fire in Abbotsford, B.C., resulted in the temporary closure of the Trans Canada Highway.

DriveBC says Highway 1 near Mt. Lehman Road was closed in both directions due to a police incident Wednesday.

Abbotsford police Const. Ian MacDonald says the fire is believed to be happening at a mill.

Areas surrounding the structure have also been closed off.

The Abbotsford fire department was not immediately available for comment.

Police tweeted that Highway 1 was re-opened to single lane traffic in both directions about an hour after the closure.