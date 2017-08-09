Mill fire temporarily closes Trans Canada Highway in Abbotsford, B.C.
Published Wednesday, August 9, 2017 9:53PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 10, 2017 2:02AM EDT
ABBOTSFORD, B.C. - Plumes of black smoke from a structure fire in Abbotsford, B.C., resulted in the temporary closure of the Trans Canada Highway.
DriveBC says Highway 1 near Mt. Lehman Road was closed in both directions due to a police incident Wednesday.
Abbotsford police Const. Ian MacDonald says the fire is believed to be happening at a mill.
Areas surrounding the structure have also been closed off.
The Abbotsford fire department was not immediately available for comment.
Police tweeted that Highway 1 was re-opened to single lane traffic in both directions about an hour after the closure.
Abbotsford Fire.. not sure what it is yet. By abby automall #fire #abbotsford pic.twitter.com/7yPtgTgh5G— Stefan Virtanen (@virtanen27) August 10, 2017
