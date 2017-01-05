

CTVNews.ca Staff





Canada’s military watchdog says injured soldiers are being forced out of the military before they are ready, raising concerns for those who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder and require ongoing mental health services.

“There should be no Canadian Armed Forces member released until everything is in place, all benefits and services from all sources,” Canadian Forces ombudsman Gary Walbourne told CTV News.

It’s unclear if PTSD played a factor in Afghanistan veteran Lionel Desmond’s death. Desmond, who family members say was diagnosed with PTSD and struggled to get help at a local mental health unit, killed his family inside a home in Upper Big Tracadie, N.S. on Tuesday before killing himself.

The victims included Lionel’s Desmond’s wife Shanna Desmond, 31, their daughter Aaliyah, 10, and Lionel’s mother Brenda Desmond, 52.

Desmond posted about feelings of jealousy on Facebook on Dec. 3, saying that PTSD and head injuries were behind the behaviour. He wrote that he was sorry for becoming upset with his wife and daughter and was seeking out help in Halifax.

The tragedy have shaken the veterans’ community across Canada and drawn renewed attention -- and anger -- over a system that some advocates say is failing Canadian soldiers.

“There's nothing but anguish involved with the measures the Canadian Forces are taking and the amount of time they're taking to get things done,” said Walbourne.

Documents obtained by CTV News show that another solider, master-corporal Kevin Sweeney, was discharged because of a psychiatric injury despite his pleas not to be released.

In the documents, the Department of National Defence writes: "You wish to be given additional time to allow for further recover from your injuries, to ease the disruption to your family.”

Sweeney was later informed that his request for more time was denied.

The Department of National Defence has denied the practice.

Many veterans have struggled with a complicated set of rules after they leave the forces, including a lack of health care coverage until their pensions kick in – a wait that can take months.

Walbourne says soldiers shouldn’t be forced to leave the military until they are fully prepared for civilian life.

“So I just want to make sure, that whatever we’re going to do, we hold that member until we have them in a place where they’re comfortable enough and secure enough to move forward,” he said.

“I’m a little frustrated things are not moving as fast as I would like to see them move, because I would really like to change this conversation.”

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil says he is looking into claims that Desmond was unable to access mental health services before his death. Desmond’s family says he was recently turned away from a mental health unit in Antigonish because there wasn’t enough space.

“We will do the investigation on the provincial side, and I will reach out to Veterans Affairs to inquire about services that were available,” McNeil said.

The federal government has vowed to take concrete action on PTSD. On Thursday, minister of veterans affairs Kent Hehr called the system “imperfect” but said the government is moving forward on a suicide prevention strategy.

“We need to work on closing the seam, we need to address the fact that when someone leaves the military, they need to have their lives set up for success, whether that be through having a pension cheque ready when they leave, to having a doctor available, having their issues addressed on day one when they’re leaving the military service,” he said.

The federal government does not track how many veterans with PTSD commit suicide, leaving a gap in knowledge on the prevalence of the deaths in Canada.

Walbourne says little has changed under the new government for veterans living with PTSD.

“I have to be honest and say I'm not seeing a lot of action and that is I think where we're dropping the ball completely, because I think we can avoid some of these situations we put ourselves in because it's of our own building,” said Walbourne.

With a report from CTV’s Mercedes Stephenson