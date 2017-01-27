

CTVNews.ca Staff





A military training plane crashed southwest of Moose Jaw, Sask. on Friday morning.

The crash happened at approximately 10:30 a.m. local time.

The occupants of the CT-156 Harvard 2 trainer aircraft were able to successfully eject, however it is unknown if they suffered injuries. There were no fatalities.

A spokesperson for Canadian Forces Base Moose Jaw said that the circumstances leading up to the ejection weren’t immediately known.

An investigation will be conducted by a flight safety team from Ottawa on a to-be-determined date.