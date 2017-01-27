Military training plane crashes near CFB Moose Jaw
A CT- 156 Harvard II trainer aircraft sits on the tarmac at CFB Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan on March 15, 2006. (Department of National Defence / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Friday, January 27, 2017 1:31PM EST
A military training plane crashed southwest of Moose Jaw, Sask. on Friday morning.
The crash happened at approximately 10:30 a.m. local time.
The occupants of the CT-156 Harvard 2 trainer aircraft were able to successfully eject, however it is unknown if they suffered injuries. There were no fatalities.
A spokesperson for Canadian Forces Base Moose Jaw said that the circumstances leading up to the ejection weren’t immediately known.
An investigation will be conducted by a flight safety team from Ottawa on a to-be-determined date.
