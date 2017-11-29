

CTVNews.ca Staff





Photos and video of former U.S. first lady Michelle Obama and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau arriving for lunch quickly began circulating on social media Tuesday after the powerful pair were spotted together outside a popular downtown Toronto eatery.

Obama was in town for a speaking engagement, presented by the Economic Club of Canada, titled “The Economics of Equality: Advancing Women and Girls to Change the World.”

Gregoire Trudeau, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and MPP Michael Coteau were among the event attendees at Ryerson University’s Mattamy Athletic Centre on Tuesday. The prime minister’s wife also took the stage to discuss the importance of empowering women, enhancing equality, and fostering better access to education.

Gregoire Trudeau and Obama were later spotted at Gusto 101, an Italian eatery near the city's trendy King Street West neighbourhood.



According to Gusto 101 owner Janet Zuccarini, whose short video of the pair entering the restaurant has been viewed more than 2,200 times, they arrived with a battalion of 15 “secret service men.”



Zuccarini wrote that the two women shared a kale salad, grilled octopus, a pasta dish, and shishito peppers in a private dining room. She also said she was told Obama hugged one of her servers.

Commenters on the restaurant’s Instagram account lamented missing the opportunity to grab a table near the celebrity lunch date, and shouted out the menu items they thought they may have enjoyed.