

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Metis woman says she’s angry after the federal government left Metis and non-status Indians out of a settlement for Indigenous people who were taken from their parents in the 1960s and adopted out to white families.

Constance Calderwood, who is Metis, says that people like her suffered just as much from the ‘60s Scoop as First Nations and Inuit, who are expected to get at least $25,000 each.

“It just angers me,” Calderwood told CTV Winnipeg. “It’s like it’s all focused on status and the Metis (are) just thrown under the rug like we don’t exist.”

Calderwood was taken from her birth mother more than 50 years ago. “Days like this,” she said on Thanksgiving Monday, “I wish I had a mom and a dad and siblings to all sit around a table with that I don’t have.”

The federal government announced Friday that it has set aside $750 million for an estimated 20,000 victims of the ‘60s Scoop, in part to make amends for the linguistic and cultural connections that were severed. Another $50 million has been set aside for a foundation aimed at helping Indigenous families heal and $75 million has been allocated for legal fees.

Regina lawyer Tony Merchant said Friday’s announcement was a good start, but that his firm plans to sue several provinces and the federal government on behalf of non-status and Metis individuals who he says also deserve compensation.

“It was the provinces that picked up the children,” he said. “They were more responsible than the federal government.”

Calderwood says that, for her, it’s not about the money. “I’m going to keep fighting,” she said. “It’s for recognition,” she added. “We deserve that.”

Calderwood is hosting a rally for the cause on Oct. 27 at Thunderbird House in Winnipeg.

With a report from CTV Winnipeg’s Sarah Plowman