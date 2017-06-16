

Two people have pleaded guilty to operating a meth lab in the basement of their Cambridge, Ont. home in 2015, in a case that sent shockwaves through the residential community due to the operation’s proximity to children.

Cuong Vo and Trang Dang, a common-law couple, were arrested in December 2015. Police at the time said they found a meth lab operating in the basement of a bungalow that was located near a school, daycare and park. During a search that stretched over several days, authorities removed barrels and other items from the home.

Court heard this week that police seized nearly four kilograms of crystal meth, which carried an estimated street value of $320,000.

Vo and Dang appeared in a Kitchener courthouse on Thursday where they pleaded guilty to producing a drug for the purposes of trafficking, and possession of a drug for the purposes of trafficking.

Court heard that Vo was the primary meth producer and Dang admitted to occasionally helping him. Court heard that Vo was a drug addict and used the meth lab to financially support his habit as well as his family.

Vo’s lawyer Joe Giuliana said in an interview with CTV Kitchener that his client took “responsibility for his actions” in court. Dang’s Lawyer Natasha Giuffre said her client is “sincerely remorseful, and her guilty plea, especially well in advance of her trial, is indicative of her remorse.”

All sides have agreed that Vo should be sentenced to nine years behind bars, while Dang should be handed a four-year sentence. It will be up to a judge to decide their punishment.

Guilana said lawyers are back in court on Aug. 28 to make submissions on sentencing and a judge will render a ruling at that time.

A third person charged in connection with the case had his charges dropped on Thursday.

