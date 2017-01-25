

CTVNews.ca Staff





When most other 10-year-olds were embracing book series like Harry Potter and Twilight for the first time, Maika Branch decided to pen her own fantasy novel. Now 14, the New Brunswick girl is navigating middle school while promoting a second book.

“I generally keep the two a bit separate,” Branch told CTV Atlantic. “There’s my school life and my friends, and outside of that I have this whole other world full of writing and events and presentations.”

Branch, who celebrated her fourteenth birthday just a few weeks ago, is preparing to release the second edition of her debut novel, “Calagarmii Cliffs,” which sold out its original print run. Branch’s self-published second novel, “Sisters of Serenah” is also now available for purchase.

Both young adult books fuse dazzling fantasy worlds with the stunning backdrop Branch’s scenic home province.

“The first one was inspired by the Hopewell Rocks and the second one, because I was raised in a very forest-y environment, I kind of added that into my writing,” Branch said. “I tried to make it seem as if you could almost feel the way the trees are around you.”

Inspired by her outdoorsy upbringing, Branch also contributes to a bi-monthly magazine about sustainability and off-grid living -- all while going to middle school and learning three languages.

“We just kind of had to ride the wave and see where it all ended up, and the wave is still going, really,” Branch’s mother, Lidia Branch, told CTV Atlantic.

Branch is also helping other young people enter the world of writing by conducting workshops and school presentations across the province on a near-weekly basis. The coffee table in her family’s living room is littered with ‘Thank You’ cards from fellow students and story ideas from budding novelists.

“It’s fun having them shout out different characters and ideas,” Branch said of her writing workshops. “‘Make it a camel on mars,’ or ‘an elephant that doesn’t know how to drink!’ We’ve had all sorts of crazy combinations over the years!”

Branch says there’s a lot more writing on her horizon and that she hopes to inspire other young people to pick up the pen and conjure up their own fantastical worlds.

With files from CTV Atlantic