

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Canadian who ran seven marathons in seven days on all seven contents says the toughest part was not completing the races, but enduring the gruelling travel schedule.

"The running to me wasn't as tough as the logistical nightmare," Calgary runner Stephen Park told CTV's Your Morning on Thursday. He said it was extremely difficult to complete the "Triple Seven Quest" challenge using commercial flights, because of the hassle involved with clearing customs and trying to get some much-needed sleep on the plane.

Park, a chartered accountant who says he'd never run back-to-back races before in his life, managed to run all seven marathons in six days, 23 hours and 35 minutes. He says he only slept three or four hours each night, and would fuel up on energy gels and protein packs he kept in his running bag.

His marathon tour started in Perth, Australia on Jan. 25, at 6 a.m., followed by trips to Singapore (Asia), Cairo (Africa), Amsterdam (Europe), New York City (North America), Chile (South America) and King George Island (Antarctica). He says the weather in Australia was the hottest at nearly 40 degrees Celsius, while the cold in Antarctica dropped to -20 C, plus windchill.

The 44-year-old says he'd dreamt of completing the challenge for years, but he put that dream on hold after he proposed to his now-wife in 2002.

"You get married, you have kids and you gain a little bit of weight," he said.

Park started running again in 2015 after making a New Year's resolution to get fit. He's been working out on his own ever since, doing things like climbing the stairs at his tall office building to get in shape. He says he didn't have a major workout plan, but instead tried to make his life "a little bit more uncomfortable" with exercise.

"I'm not your typical athlete who had a disciplined training program," Park said.

Park raised $6,000 for a cancer charity with his efforts.