Vancouver police are warning the public to be on the lookout after a pair of alleged sexual assaults involving a man wearing a medical mask.

Police said the most recent incident came Wednesday night when a young woman reported being grabbed from behind and groped. She had just gotten off the SkyTrain in East Vancouver.

The incident draws comparisons to another alleged sexual assault on Oct. 29, when a woman said she was grabbed from behind, threatened and groped several times. She had just gotten off a public transit bus in the area.

In both cases, the suspect is described as an Asian man wearing a white medical mask. Police believe it could be the same person.

“Although we have not confirmed the link between the two incidents, we want the public to be aware that similarities exist, and one man could be responsible for both attacks,” Const. Jason Doucette said in a news release Friday. “Out of an abundance of caution, we are sharing this information, and asking people to remain vigilant, particularly after leaving transit in East Vancouver."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vancouver Police Department's Sex Crime Unit or Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers.