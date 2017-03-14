

CTVNews.ca





An alleged hazing incident involving players from McGill University’s basketball team is casting doubt on the school’s zero-tolerance policy.

A former player claims he was taken to a basement apartment with a pillowcase over his head in September 2015 where he was forced to drink large quantities of alcohol and perform embarrassing sexual acts. He wants to remain anonymous but in a written statement said:

“My hands were duct taped and while I was trying to drink the beer, several older teammates and alumni pulled my head back and forced me to drink vodka and other types of alcohol by pouring it down my throat.”

The player further alleges:

“While still undressed in our boxers and extremely drunk, we were told to participate in activities with the rookie girls who were in the same state of undress. Some games were sexual in nature.”

He no longer plays on the team.

McGill says it did an investigation and placed the men’s team, which made the semi-finals this season, on probation for this year and next. The women’s squad, which just won the national championship, was put on probation for the current season. The university’s report into the incident was not made public.

But its zero-tolerance policy says any team engaging in hazing would be automatically suspended for the season.

The matter was taken seriously by the university, said deputy provost Ollivier Dyens.

“We apply appropriate measures to appropriate things.”

He said the university is reviewing its hazing policy to allow for more flexibility in sanctions.

The player and his family reached out to Sheilagh McGee, whose son D’Arcy McKeown was assaulted as an 18-year-old rookie on the football team in 2005. The case made national headlines and prompted McGill to announce a new anti-hazing policy and to scrap that year’s football season.

She says the family is frustrated.

“Ten years later that this all happening again, that another young player had his dreams dashed. That he had to give up his dream of playing sports and be under that kind of stress and anxiety was just heartbreaking,” said McGee.

“There should be zero tolerance for hazing. It’s about bullying, it’s about humiliation, it’s about power. It’s not unlike a rape culture.”

The student alleging the hazing says he’s not seeking “revenge,” but simply worries that “something tragic is going to happen and I don’t want that on my conscience.”

With a report from CTV Montreal’s Tania Krywiak