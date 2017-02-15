Massive Toronto blaze extinguished: fire chief
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, February 15, 2017 8:41AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 15, 2017 11:01AM EST
TORONTO - Firefighters say a large blaze that led to the evacuation of six buildings and shut down parts of midtown Toronto is now under control.
Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg says the fire was extinguished at 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, nearly a day after it began burning at The Badminton and Racquet Club.
He says no one was seriously injured as more than 100 firefighters at any given time battled the blaze.
Pegg says residents and office workers won't be allowed back into the evacuated buildings until Wednesday afternoon at the earliest as they deal with expected hot spots and flare-ups throughout the day.
He says crews are now dealing with a large volume of water that has seeped into nearby buildings and hydro vaults.
He is unsure how many people were affected by the evacuations, but said only four residents needed emergency shelter overnight, with everyone else staying with family and friends.
