Massive power outage affects Montreal
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, October 24, 2017 9:41AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 24, 2017 9:47AM EDT
MONTREAL -- More than 268,000 Hydro-Quebec customers are without power in Montreal.
The utility says the outage covers large swaths of the north-central and eastern parts of the city.
It says it's working to re-establish power.
Montreal's transit authority says the outage is also causing delays with the city's subway service.
Le câble est maintenant réparé et le rétablissement s'effectuera donc graduellement au cours de la prochaine heure. https://t.co/vY2Den7wId— Hydro-Québec (@client_hydro) October 24, 2017
