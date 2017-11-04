

CTVNews.ca Staff





A massage therapist in southern Alberta has been charged with two counts of voyeurism for allegedly filming clients in secret.

Police say the suspect operated a spa business with his wife out of a home in Carstairs, Alta., approximately 48 kilometres north of Calgary. He ran a massage therapy clinic in the basement of the home.

On Thursday, RCMP executed a search warrant of the home and seized hundreds of videos, which police say show the massage therapist’s female clients changing and undressing. Police were notified about the existence of the videos by an IT technician who discovered them while he was repairing a laptop for the spa earlier in the week.

Investigators told reporters on Thursday that they believe the recordings were made without the female clients’ knowledge or consent. RCMP Cpl. Curtis Peters said they don’t know how long the massage therapist had been allegedly filming his clients for or how many victims are involved.

“Our preliminary estimates, at this stage in the investigation, show that there are hundreds of videos that will have to be checked,” Peters said.

Police seized multiple computers and documents during the raid and said they plan to cross reference time codes on the videos with the spa’s appointment book to identify more potential victims.

“It’s a huge violation of privacy that’s alleged here and it’s a concern for people involved so we’ll work with them and our Victim’s Services Unit will be in touch with them as well to help them in the process going forward,” Peters said.

Investigators said they expect to identify additional victims in the case and to lay more charges.

On Wednesday, Mark Henning Oliver Blessmann of Blessmann’s Day Spa was charged with two counts of voyeurism and released from custody with some conditions. He is not allowed to be in a position of trust with anyone under the age of 18 years old, he can’t have a computer and he’s barred from practicing massage therapy.

The Massage Therapist Association of Alberta has been notified of the allegations against Blessmann and his licence to practice was suspended, investigators said.

Blessmann is scheduled to appear in Didsbury Provincial Court on Nov. 6.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.

With a report from CTV Calgary’s Brad MacLeod