

CTVNews.ca Staff





Neighbours have identified two of the three people found dead at a residence in the small Manitoba community of Selkirk as a married couple who had lived in the area for more than 10 years.

Police responded to reports of gunfire at a residence at approximately 7 p.m. on Monday. When they arrived at the property, a man and a woman were found dead outside. Another man was also found dead.

RCMP Sgt. Paul Manaigre told reporters on Tuesday that “firearms were involved.”

Family told CTV Winnipeg that Nicole Rach-Gregoire and her husband James Gregoire died Monday.

“They’re good friends of ours, and I don’t know what happened. It’s just an awful, awful thing,” neighbour Shelley Sinclair told CTV Winnipeg of the well-liked couple in the tight-knit community.

Manaigre said he could not confirm the relationship between the deceased. “This is a tragic incident for everyone involved,” he told reporters at the scene. Manaigre declined to say whether police believe the incident was a murder-suicide, saying the investigation is in its early stages.

Manaigre said that RCMP do not believe there are any suspects at large, but they are looking to speak with any possible witnesses.

“There is no concern for public safety at this time,” he said.

The RCMP’s forensic identification and serious crimes units are investigating.

With a report by CTV Winnipeg’s Katherine Dow