

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Marijuana activists Marc and Jodie Emery are expected to appear in a Toronto court today facing multiple drug-related offences.

The self-styled "Prince" and "Princess of Pot" were arrested at Toronto's Pearson International Airport on Wednesday evening.

They appeared briefly in a courtroom on Thursday afternoon before police revealed the full list of charges they faced.

Marc Emery faces 15 counts, including conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, trafficking, possession for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of proceeds of crime, while Jodie Emery is charged with five similar counts.

Their lawyer says he expects the Emerys to appear today for a bail hearing.

The Emerys own the Cannabis Culture brand, which is used by a chain of 19 marijuana dispensaries in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec.

Toronto police spokesman Mark Pugash said seven Cannabis Culture locations - five in Toronto, one in Hamilton and another in Vancouver - were searched on Thursday along with two homes in Toronto, one in Stoney Creek, Ont., and one in Vancouver.

In addition to the Emerys, police charged three other people.