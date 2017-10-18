Marco Muzzo eligible for unescorted temporary absences from prison
Marco Muzzo (centre) leaves the Newmarket courthouse surrounded by family members including his mother Dawn Muzzo (right) on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2016. (Christopher Katsarov / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Wednesday, October 18, 2017 4:24PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 18, 2017 4:31PM EDT
A Toronto-area man convicted for impaired driving in a 2015 car crash that killed three children and their grandfather is now eligible for unescorted temporary absences from prison.
Corrections Canada confirmed that Marco Muzzo will be allowed to apply to leave the institution on his own for brief periods starting Wednesday.
Temporary absences may be granted for medical, administrative, community service, family contact, parental responsibility, personal development (rehabilitation), or compassionate reasons, Corrections Canada spokesperson Kyle Lawlor said in a statement.
Releases may be granted when it’s established that an inmate “will not, by re-offending, present a risk to society during the absence,” Lawlor wrote.
Muzzo pleaded guilty last year to impaired driving causing death in connection with a crash that killed nine-year-old Daniel Neville-Lake, his five-year-old brother Harrison, their two-year-old sister Milly and the children’s 65-year-old grandfather Gary Neville.
Muzzo, from King Township, Ont., was driving back from the airport following his bachelor party in Miami in Sept. 2015 when his vehicle ran through a stop sign and collided with the minivan in Vaughan, Ont. According to breath samples taken two hours after the arrest, Muzzo’s blood alcohol level was more than double the legal limit.
Muzzo was sentenced to 10 years in prison in March of 2016. He was also banned from driving for 12 years.
With files from CTV Toronto
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Indigenous leaders praise Gord Downie as friend, ally on reconciliation
- 'Hopefully we've got control:' Evacuations, road closure in Crowsnest Pass fire
- Marco Muzzo eligible for unescorted temporary absences from prison
- $500,000 in collectible coins and banknotes stolen from man's car
- Suicidal motorist who injured woman gets sentence cut in half