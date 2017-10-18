

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Toronto-area man convicted for impaired driving in a 2015 car crash that killed three children and their grandfather is now eligible for unescorted temporary absences from prison.

Corrections Canada confirmed that Marco Muzzo will be allowed to apply to leave the institution on his own for brief periods starting Wednesday.

Temporary absences may be granted for medical, administrative, community service, family contact, parental responsibility, personal development (rehabilitation), or compassionate reasons, Corrections Canada spokesperson Kyle Lawlor said in a statement.

Releases may be granted when it’s established that an inmate “will not, by re-offending, present a risk to society during the absence,” Lawlor wrote.

Muzzo pleaded guilty last year to impaired driving causing death in connection with a crash that killed nine-year-old Daniel Neville-Lake, his five-year-old brother Harrison, their two-year-old sister Milly and the children’s 65-year-old grandfather Gary Neville.

Muzzo, from King Township, Ont., was driving back from the airport following his bachelor party in Miami in Sept. 2015 when his vehicle ran through a stop sign and collided with the minivan in Vaughan, Ont. According to breath samples taken two hours after the arrest, Muzzo’s blood alcohol level was more than double the legal limit.

Muzzo was sentenced to 10 years in prison in March of 2016. He was also banned from driving for 12 years.

