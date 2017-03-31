Manitoba Mountie with seven years service accused of abusing his children
Published Friday, March 31, 2017 12:46PM EDT
WINNIPEG - Charges have been laid against a Manitoba RCMP officer who is accused of abusing his children.
The RCMP says the abuse allegedly occurred between 2010 and 2016.
Charges of assault and assault with a weapon were laid against the officer on Wednesday.
Police are not releasing his name, detachment and the number of children involved.
They will only say the Mountie has seven years of service and is suspended with pay.
The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba, which reviews police activities, is monitoring the RCMP investigation.
