

CTVNews.ca Staff





While the majority of Canada 150 celebrations have come and gone, a father-daughter duo in Manitoba just recently completed a feat the pair thought would be impossible when they began in May.

Shaun Thompson and his 12-year-old daughter Jaida always loved the water and decided to celebrate Canada’s sesquicentennial by jumping into it for 150-straight days.

They jumped in before school, after school, late at night and even on family trips.

“One time I was sitting here just before bed and I'm like ‘I forgot to jump in today’ and it's 11:30 at night, so I had to get my bathing suit on, go down to the water and jump in,” Shaun told CTV News on Wednesday.

The 150th plunge came less than two weeks ago -- after the first snowfall in the area -- while onlookers wore parkas, winter coats and toques.

“We jumped off and there's some people watching us on the trail and they’re like ‘Whoo! Way to go!’ …and I'm thinking ‘I'm going to miss this,’” said Shaun. “The next day was kind of weird because we didn't have to jump in anymore.”

The Thompson family lives in Pinawa, Man., a small town in eastern Manitoba that’s nestled between the Pinawa Channel and Sylvia Lake, so water is never too hard to find.

Shaun and Jaida aren’t the only ones to complete a “150”-themed celebration of Canada.

A pair of university students from B.C. spent the summer travelling the country on a budget of just $150.

The Polar Prince ice breaker celebrated the occasion by travelling Canada’s coastline in 150 days.

In July, VIA Rail sold month-long cross-country youth passes for $150.

Shaun and Jaida are already planning another big jump -- a polar plunge to mark the new year.

With a report from CTV’s Jill Macyshon in Pinawa, Man.