

Josh Dehaas, CTVNews.ca





The leader of a Manitoba community dealing with an uptick in asylum seekers arriving on foot from the United States says he feels reassured after meeting with police and border officials on Thursday.

Greg Janzen is Reeve of Emerson, Man., where 22 refugee claimants crossed the rural border from the U.S. over the past weekend alone. Many are African migrants who feared they would be deported by the Donald Trump administration.

Janzen said the community had concerns about a “safety risk” but he was reassured to hear that the RCMP is devoting more resources to patrolling the highways and promised to “watch the people.”

Janzen said the Canadian Border Service Agency and RCMP explained to him that claimants are searched by police right after being picked up and then released to a border official. The border official interviews them for a couple of hours after that.

Janzen added that the CBSA has agreed to rent out the community centre to act as a shelter. The refugee claimants cannot work without a permit but can access social assistance while making their claim.

"We are all willing to work together,” Janzen said. “If there is more influx of bigger groups coming through, they assured us that they will have the manpower to handle an influx."

Room at the inn

The local Emerson Hotel is often the first place the asylum seekers arrive. Hotel bartender Wayne Pfiel says he’s greeted about 40 of them over the past few years.

“I feel sad when they’re walking through the fields or going down the highway and (if) I see them I take them in and give them a helping hand,” he said.

Pfiel added that he always offers them food and coffee, and sometimes a room.

Pfiel said that unlike some people in Emerson, he does not see the new arrivals as a safety threat. “They’re not criminals,” he says. “They want to start a new life.”

The rural border crossings can be dangerous. A refugee claimant from Ghana suffered frostbite so severe last month that he lost all of his fingers.

Canada Border Services Agency statistics show 11,000 refugee claimants were processed at designated ports last year, while more than 2,000 claimants entered "irregularly."

Although refugee claimants who arrive at designated ports from the U.S. are sent back to make their claim there, those who sneak across the border can expect to have hearings in Canada.

With a report from CTV Winnipeg’s Beth MacDonell and files from The Canadian Press