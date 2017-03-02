Manitoba aid agencies bracing for new wave of refugees across U.S. border
Early Sunday morning, Feb. 26, 2017, eight migrants from Somalia cross into Canada illegally from the U.S. by walking down this train track into the town of Emerson, Man., where they will seek asylum at Canada Border Services Agency. (John Woods / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 2, 2017 12:56PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, March 2, 2017 1:17PM EST
WINNIPEG -- Manitoba aid agencies are bracing for a fresh wave of refugee claimants coming across the U.S. border as groups struggle to help those who have already made the frigid journey.
Some 169 people have already crossed the border on foot in sub-zero temperatures in the last few months.
Abdi Ahmed with Immigration Partnership Winnipeg says people are risking their lives to reach Canada because they are searching for a safe place.
Ahmed says that given so many people have crossed the border during the coldest months of the year, many more are likely to do so as the weather warms up.
He says his group anticipates more families will make the journey and local agencies will be hard-pressed to take care of them.
The United Way has set up a website -- helprefugees.ca -- so people across the country can donate to help asylum-seekers.
