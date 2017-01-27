

A police manhunt is on for a “violent and dangerous” suspect who escaped custody at a hospital on Thursday.

Police continued to search Friday morning for Justin Yates, who police say is known to be violent and dangerous.

The 39-year-old suspect was taken to hospital for an “undisclosed reason,” police said. While in Toronto General Hospital on Thursday afternoon, he managed to evade his guards.

Investigators tell CTV News the suspect was somehow able to break out of his leg irons.

Police said he hailed a taxi after fleeing the hospital. A cab driver confirmed that Yates was dropped off at Yonge and Dundas streets, in the heart of Toronto’s downtown.

More than a week ago, Toronto police were seeking the public’s help in finding Yates in connection with a break-and-enter investigation.

He is accused of stealing property worth more than $100,000. Police were able to track down Yates and place him in custody.

Police are now concerned that since fleeing the hospital, Yates has managed to flee “a fairly far distance away.”

Yates, who is described as 5-foot-9, 200 lbs. with a beard, mustache and numerous tattoos, is known to change his appearance. According to police, he was in disguise when he was captured earlier this week.

Yates was last seen wearing a black shirt and black track pants. Police are warning the public not to approach Yates if they come into contact with him but to call 911 instead.

