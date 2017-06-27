Manhunt in Manitoba for man who fled traffic stop, believed to have gun
PORTAGE LA PRAIRIE, Man. -- Police in central Manitoba are on the lookout for a suspect who fled a traffic stop and they believe may be armed with a rifle.
Schools in Portage la Prairie have been locked down and residents have been told to stay indoors while officers hunt for the person.
RCMP say they received a report this afternoon of a stolen car with multiple firearms inside.
When they stopped the car near a local grocery store, they were able to arrest two females, but a male fled on foot.
Residents have been warned to expect a large police presence in the area until the suspect is captured.
Portage la Prairie is about 85 kilometres west of Winnipeg.
