Man who fell from hood of pickup during Ontario road rage incident dies of injuries
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, September 29, 2017 7:36PM EDT
BRADFORD, Ont. -- Police say a man who fell while jumping on the hood of a pickup truck during a road rage incident has died.
South Simcoe police say the incident occurred Sept. 22 when the driver of a car began following the pickup after an interaction between the motorists in an intersection in Bradford, Ont.
Police say when the vehicles reached another intersection, the driver of the car got out, approached the pickup, jumped on the hood and began damaging the truck.
He then fell to the ground, struck his head and died of his injuries in a Toronto hospital on Friday.
Police say an investigation into the incident continues.
