

The Canadian Press





ST. CATHARINES, Ont. -- Police say an Ontario man accused of killing his seven-year-old stepson before allegedly injuring a bank employee made it nearly 2,000 kilometres from the scene of the attacks before being arrested.

Niagara regional police say Justin Kuijer was arrested Tuesday night in Kenora, Ont., four days after allegedly fleeing his home in St. Catharines, Ont.

Chief Jeff McGuire says Kuijer's flight from southern Ontario to near the provincial border with Manitoba came to an end when a member of the public recognized the van the man had been driving since going on the run.

Kuijer had been at large since Friday when police allege he critically injured seven-year-old Nathan Dumas, who died in hospital the next day.

Police allege Kuijer stabbed an employee at a local RBC branch moments after the alleged attack on Nathan.

Kuijer was arrested in a Walmart parking lot without incident and will be brought back to the Niagara region to face a bail hearing on Thursday.