Man wanted in death of wife, who was nine months pregnant
Police are shown at the scene of a homicide in Pickering on Saturday morning. (John Hanley)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, April 8, 2017 12:03PM EDT
PICKERING, Ont. -- Police east of Toronto are issuing an arrest warrant for a man wanted in the death of his wife, who was nine months pregnant.
Durham regional police say the baby did not survive.
Investigators are looking for 25-year-old Nicholas Tyler Baig of Pickering, Ont., who is wanted for second-degree murder.
Police say he was last seen driving a black 2015 Infinity with the Ontario license plate, BVBP480.
Officers say they arrived to the scene of an assault at about 9:45 p.m. Friday, where they discovered the body of 27-year-old Arianna Goberdham. She was found with "obvious signs of trauma."
Anyone with information is asked to come forward.
