

The Canadian Press





CALGARY - Emotions boiled over in a Calgary courtroom after a young man was sentenced for manslaughter in the death of a pregnant Calgary woman.

Isaiah Rider, 20, was handed 15 years for killing Christa Cachene, 26, at a house party she was hosting in October 2015.

The Crown was looking for 18 years - half of which had to be served before he'd be eligible for parole - and when that didn't happen, one of Cachene's friends tried to get immediate revenge.

The man tried to attack Rider in the prisoner's box, only managing to throw a glass of water at the accused.

Rider tried to grapple with the man but a lone sheriff brandished a baton and was able to keep the two separated, ordering Rider to go into the back cells while telling the other man to get back.

The incident left the families of both Cachene and Rider shaken, as other sheriffs quickly descended around the courthouse and arrested the attacker.